Trading Post Items For February 16

1) Bill has an assortment of items available including assorted baseball and sports memorabilia all for $60, a stuffed teddy bear from Germany dating back to the 1920's complete with certificate of authenticity as he will take $60 to $70 for that particular collectible, a large Norman Rockwell poster book with assorted prints sale priced at $30 and a collection of DVD's, the whole package just $25. To inquire further, call (413) 274-5060.

2) Kenny has a bunk bed set available for $750 or he will take best offer. If interested, call (413) 446-3270.

3) Pierre is looking for an older model pick up truck tail gate. If you can help him out, call (413) 441-2239.

4) Walter checked in from "lovely" Lenox as he has an assortment of NASCAR Coca-Cola bottles and a hand pipe threader. Both items are priced at $100 or he'll take best offer. For more information, call (413) 637-2766.

5) Bill has a 1990 Ford Thunderbird open coupe with automatic transmission as he is offering this vintage vehicle for the firm price of $1,200 and a round kitchen table with 4 chairs, free of charge. Call him to arrange a pick-up in Egremont. (413) 429-7667.

6) John has a trio of items including a a 36 by 36 by 4 and a half dog crate for the firm price of $25, a Fender Princeton 112 plus amplifier also firmly priced at $150 and a futon platform for $25. He'll also take best offer for the latter item only. To inquire further, call (413) 298-4045.

7) Bob has a set of 12 inch wide and 84 inch long lamps for $75, a standard windshield for a Honda 600 CC Silver Wing that will fit on prior to 2010 priced at $100 and a pearl white Honda Helix 250 liquid cooled scooter with all new plastic upholstery available for only $2,500. All these prices are firm in nature. if interested, phone (413) 274-3867.

8) Norm STILL has a freezer, sale priced at $75, firm and a collectible 3 Stooges poster for best offer. Call him today at (413) 854-4478.