Trading Post Items for February 17th 2018

1) Ed is still in the hunt for vintage Coleman lanterns and stoves....If you can help him out, call 413-446-7293....

2) Bill has up to 20 Hess trucks that date back from 1997...He'll take best offer for one or all of them....Call 413-528-4010....

3) Pierre is still looking for old vintage advertising signs....Give him a call at 413-441-2239....

4) Tom is featuring a vintage 1920's Meade ranger boys bicycle which needs restoration....It's available for only $150....Also available, a Kawasai KSF 250 4 wheeler quad also for $150....Other items include a Husqvarna 18 inch chainsaw with blade priced at $135 and a 10,000 16 inch equipment trailer 14 feet by 6 feet by 6 inches wide with 2 axles, brakes and drop down ramps....For more information, call 413-528-0076....

5) Bob has 4 Michelin 225 X 75 x 16 tires for a Jeep Wrangler priced at only $250 plus a 1992 Chrysler LeBaron which has been fully restored for only $600....To inquire, call 413-274-3867....

6) Mike is looking for fishing tackle boxes, fishing poles, rods and reels as he wants to reel em in when the warmer weather enters our vicinity....Call him at at 413-528-5410 or 413-229-8975....

7) Grace still has a pair of boys size 5 roller blades and a pair of size 5 boys hockey skates at $50 each or take both for $90....Plus an assortment of 6 inch camera lenses for 4100 or best offer....Call 413-229-2682....

8) Clair has a pair of vintage sleds and she will take best offer for both items....Call her at (413) 528-0999....