Trading Post items for July 21

1) Cynthia has an assortment of items for sale including a leather recliner chair with stool, a 33 inch TV, a king size bed and a 8 foot couch with glass TV table....Give her a call at 954-655-9017 to discuss pricing on these and any other items available....

2) David checked in from Alford as he has 4 Cooper LT-275-65R-R20 all-season tires for $500 or he'll take best offer....Give him a call at (413) 528-3190....

3) Bruce has a Delco arm saw priced at $75, 2 20 foot ladders for $25 a piece or take both for $50, free wood slabs, 2 and a half inches thick. 15 inches wide times 10 feet and 120 bricks for 10 cents a piece....To inquire, call 413-528-8075....

4) Robert in Mill River has a few deals for all golfers including an assortment of golf clubs at $5 a piece and 2 bags of golf clubs at $35 per bag or take both for $70....He also has 2 thatchers, one that is 62 inches long at $300 and one that is 46 inches for only $200....He awaits your call at 413-229-8628....

5) Charlie has more items available at his "bargain store" which includes a vintage poster from 1925 advertising The Ringling Brothers, Barnum & Bailey Circus priced at only $100 and a Book Week New England poster with an illustration and autograph from Michael McCarty also for $100, a 14 piece combo wrench set reduced to $15 and a 2000 GMC Savannah 2500 cargo van AS IS with ladder racks and tool bins...He'll take $1,100 or best offer for this construction oriented vehicle....For more information, call 413-329-6353....

6) Louie has a self-propelled lawn mower with bagger for only $150, an Echo weed wacker with blade for just $175, a 32,000 BTU wall furnace priced at $125 and a 10 inch Makita saw with stand available for $150....He will also take best offer for all items mentioned....Call 413-329-9465....

7) Peter has a 34 ton horizontal-vertical log splitter priced at $1,500 or he'll take best offer, a men's Univiza 18 speed bicycle, with 18 inch frame for an unbelievable $50 and a girl's Huffy 18 inch 10 speed bike, only $25....Give him a call at 413-717-1729....