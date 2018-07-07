Trading Post Items for July 7

1) Jim in Housatonic has a small to medium size dog crate for sale available for only $20....Give him a call at 413-429-5656....

2) Ed is STILL looking for vintage Coleman lanterns and stoves....If you can help him out, call 413-446-7293....

3) Tom in West Stockbridge has 2 items fro sale including a John Deere 13 horse power riding lawn mower with a 38 inch cut deck available for $525 and a Sears 21 inch self-propelled lawn mower with mulcher discharger and bagger priced at $175....To inquire, call 413-274-3846....

4) Bonnie is looking for a used and reasonable electric dryer....If you can assist in her quest, call 413-528-5903....

5) Rich is looking for a used refrigerator....Call 413-429-1064....

6) Linda in Sheffield has a 2008 Harley Davidson Sportster custom 1200 motorcycle for sale, just in time for summer cruising.... If you are interested in owning this bike, call her at 508-713-2822....

7) Charlie checked in and he has an assortment of items available at his "bargain store" including a 6 inch disc sander and polisher for only $10, a vintage 1943 copy of US Navy dry dock construction featuring drawings and illustrations priced at $30 and a 2000 GMC Savannah 2500 van AS IS including a 4.3 V-6 4 tech engine and roof racks for only $1,250 or he'll take best offer.for this vehicle...Call him today at 413-329-6353....

8) Don has a CD player for sale, only $20....Call 413-854-8961....

9) Tom in South Egremont has a Honda 250 4 by 4 Honda Rancher with low mileage priced at $2,100, a Land Pride finish mower, 5 feet wide with 3 point hitch only $600, a Ford 2600 gas powered farm tractor with a loader which needs some maintenance, a 3 point hitch and PTO available for $2,000 and a John Deere GT 235 riding hydrostatic mower priced at $1,450....To inquire, call 413-528-0076....