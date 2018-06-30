1) Ed is STILL looking for vintage Coleman lanterns and stoves....If you can help him out, call 413-446-7293....

2) Tom in West Stockbridge has a variety of items available including a Titan 21 inch self-propelled lawn mower for $175, a 6 foot bed cover priced at $250, a John Deere riding lawn mower only $525 and a Snapper riding mower ready to go for $250....To inquire, call 413-274-3846....

3) Reggie has a brand new I-pad for only $60, a 2003 Ford Mustang GT available for best offer or you can trade up, a bag of lighters and assorted Matchbox cars also for best offer....Call him at 413-362-0829....

4) Kathy checked in from New Marlborough as she is selling a back window guard suitable for a truck, available for only $80, plus a 2009 black Saturn convertible with 5 speed manual transmission and over 11,700 miles is still up for grabs just in time for summer driving, priced at only $17,000, a Can Am Spider RTF motorcycle is also for sale at $10,000 firm and you can pick up a pair of trailer racks for only $50....If you are interested in any or all of these items, please call her at 413-229-3057....

5) Donna has a 2002 Ford pick-up truck for parts, free of charge available for pick-up in Great Barrington....To obtain more information, call her at 413-528-2085....

6) Tom in South Egremont has an assortment of items available including a Land Pride 5 foot finish mower with 3 point hitch for only $700, a Husqvarna chain saw with an 18 inch blade priced at $135, a Cub Cadet string trimmer and brush cutter just $125 and the price for a Perception 9 foot sport kayak has been reduced to $100....To inquire, call 413-528-0076....

7) John has an inversion table available for $100 or best offer and a trailer for a garden tractor on sale for $50....give him a call at 413-528-9161....

8) Pat in Sheffield has hay for sale at $4 a bail....Phone 413-530-6078....

9) Lynne in Sheffield has more fine feathered friends for sale including a Quaker monk parrot with cage priced at $200, a love bird is available for $50 and baby parakeets at $10 a piece....You can call her at 413-717-2604....

10) Carol in Monterey has a low mileage 2014 black Honda Rebel motorcycle with windshield, engine guard and cover, all for $3,000 or best offer and a upright piano with bench, both for $200 or best offer....If you would like more information on these items, call her at 413-528-0025....