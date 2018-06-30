Trading Post Items for June 30
1) Ed is STILL looking for vintage Coleman lanterns and stoves....If you can help him out, call 413-446-7293....
2) Tom in West Stockbridge has a variety of items available including a Titan 21 inch self-propelled lawn mower for $175, a 6 foot bed cover priced at $250, a John Deere riding lawn mower only $525 and a Snapper riding mower ready to go for $250....To inquire, call 413-274-3846....
3) Reggie has a brand new I-pad for only $60, a 2003 Ford Mustang GT available for best offer or you can trade up, a bag of lighters and assorted Matchbox cars also for best offer....Call him at 413-362-0829....
4) Kathy checked in from New Marlborough as she is selling a back window guard suitable for a truck, available for only $80, plus a 2009 black Saturn convertible with 5 speed manual transmission and over 11,700 miles is still up for grabs just in time for summer driving, priced at only $17,000, a Can Am Spider RTF motorcycle is also for sale at $10,000 firm and you can pick up a pair of trailer racks for only $50....If you are interested in any or all of these items, please call her at 413-229-3057....
5) Donna has a 2002 Ford pick-up truck for parts, free of charge available for pick-up in Great Barrington....To obtain more information, call her at 413-528-2085....
6) Tom in South Egremont has an assortment of items available including a Land Pride 5 foot finish mower with 3 point hitch for only $700, a Husqvarna chain saw with an 18 inch blade priced at $135, a Cub Cadet string trimmer and brush cutter just $125 and the price for a Perception 9 foot sport kayak has been reduced to $100....To inquire, call 413-528-0076....
7) John has an inversion table available for $100 or best offer and a trailer for a garden tractor on sale for $50....give him a call at 413-528-9161....
8) Pat in Sheffield has hay for sale at $4 a bail....Phone 413-530-6078....
9) Lynne in Sheffield has more fine feathered friends for sale including a Quaker monk parrot with cage priced at $200, a love bird is available for $50 and baby parakeets at $10 a piece....You can call her at 413-717-2604....
10) Carol in Monterey has a low mileage 2014 black Honda Rebel motorcycle with windshield, engine guard and cover, all for $3,000 or best offer and a upright piano with bench, both for $200 or best offer....If you would like more information on these items, call her at 413-528-0025....
11) Pierre in Becket is looking for peppermint mint plants plus vintage gas and advertising signs and posters from Berkshire county theaters, Tanglewood and Jacob's Pillow....If you can help him out, call 413-441-2239...