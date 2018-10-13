Trading Post Items For October 13

1) Danielle has a treadmill available for $900....If interested, give her a call at (413) 358-4567.

2) Jim has an assortment of items available including a Hobart mixer with no attachments priced at $125 or he'll take best offer, a pair of 8 feet long by 3 feet wide wood stands, both for $20, a hardwood lobster trap, just $40 and a bunch of Star Wars interactive talking banks including a Darth Vader poster, vintage comic book and dictionary all for $50....To inquire further, call (413) 528-3473.

3) Jerry checked in from Pittsfield as he is looking for 33, 45 and 78 RPM records, baseball cards, Matchbox and Hot Wheels cars and action figures....If you can help him out phone (413) 281-4269.

4) Smitty from Southfield has a wood shingle mill for sale which connects to a PTO tractor....He'll take $7,000 or best offer for this item....For more information, call (413) 644-4378.

5) Bob in Housatonic has a Rebel T-6 camera kit with a 18 X 55 millimeter large lens, a 75 X 300 millimeter lens and carrying case all for $500, a new windshield for a Honda Silverwing scooter just $200 and a FA-18 helmet with a fox insignia available for $150....If interested, give a call to (413) 274-3867.

6) Kathy in New Marlborough is looking for a brush cutter....She also has a 18 foot boat trailer sale priced at $300 or she will take best offer and a back window guard for a pick-up truck for $80....Call (413) 229-3057.

7) Tom in South Egremont always has a bevy of items featured including a 3 point hitch 6 foot York rake with wheels available for only $750, a 5 foot brush bag with 3 point hitch mower, just $800...For $2,400 you can get a Skag Wildcat 60 inch zero turn mower and a 3 point hitch post hole digger on sale for $50....For more information, call (413) 528-0076.

8) Bill in Housatonic has a collection of baseball, football and hockey cards plus 2 complete sets of Pittsfield cubs cards....Take the whole package for the incredible price of $50....He also has paperweights for only $5 a piece....Call (413) 274-5010.

9) Norbert has a 2002 Subaru complete with new brakes, exhaust and ignition system....The vehicle has over 200 thousand miles and needs some body work but you can head up to Mount Washington and pick it up for the incredible price of only $500....To inquire further, call (413) 528-2813.

10) Mary in Great Barrington STILL has 2 Halloween jack-o-lanterns, one large and one medium both for only $20....Give her a call at (413) 528-0263.

11) Louie in Alford has an assortment of items for sale including a 2016 34 inch hydrostatic mower available for $2,200 or he will take best offer, a Samsung Galaxy S-9 phone complete with attachments for the firm price of $500, a self-propelled mower with bagger sale priced at $150 and a weed wacker with cutting block and string attachments, just $175....call him today at (413) 329-9465.

12) Charlie has a potpourri of items available at his Great Barrington "bargain store" including a vintage turn of the century Ringling Brothers & Barnum & Bailey Circus poster and a autographed poster of author Michael McCurdy, both priced at $50....He also has a 1888 century periodical and a Scribner magazine, circa 1901 for best offer....Give him a ring at (413) 329-6353