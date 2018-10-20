Trading Post Items For October 20

1) Bob checked in from Housatonic as he STILL has a Canon EDS rebel T-6 premier camera kit with a 55 millimeter short lens and a 300 millimeter long lens along with a carrying case all for only $500....If you are interested in this item, please call (413) 274-3867.

2) Kathy in New Marlborough is looking for a walk behind brush cutter....She also has a 18 foot boat trailer for sale, priced at $300 and a back window guard for a pick-up truck for only $80....To inquire, call (413) 229-3057.

3) Tom in Pittsfield is looking for band hound barn beams....If you can help him out, call (413) 329-8565.

4) Jim has a lobster trap for only $50, 2 eight foot long wood stands for a wood stove both priced at $20, a 5 foot acrylic tub just $60 and a vintage claw leg bath tub on sale for $50....For more information on these items, call (413) 528-3473.

5) Margie in Great Barrington has some great items for sale including a Craftsman D-4-T 4000 48 inch deck 25 horse power Kohler mower for only $300 or she will take best offer, an Echo weed eater with extra attachments all for $250 and assorted tools for best offer....Give her a call at (413) 441-5626.

6) Tom in South Egremont has an assortment of items including a 2000 Chevy 3500 service van with V-8 automatic, brillion service body and rear entry side doors priced at $3,500, a 3 point hitch post-hole digger educed to 4300, an 1800's horse drawn 2 seat sleigh priced at $600 and a Skag Wildcat 60 inch mower available for $2,200....If interested, please call him at (413) 528-0076.