Trading Post Items For October 6

1) Tom in South Egremont has an assortment of items for sale including a John Deere Z-445-M 48 inch 27 horse power mower available for $4,200, a 4 seat horse drawn double bob sleigh from the 1800's at an incredible price of only $750, a cast iron 45 inch and 36 inch wide eagle for $975 and 4 ton racing 5 lug 15 inch wheels with tires suitable for a Pontiac Firebird or any other GMC vehicle, all for $150....To inquire, call (413) 528-0076.

2) Don STILL has a CD player sale priced at ONLY $20....If interested, call him at (413) 854-8961.

3) Jim has a cider press with legs for $40, a table top cider press with crank handle and a 20 gallon aquarium set both priced at $25 a piece...You can also get a Rubbermaid 80 gallon trough in your backyard at the incredible price of $50....For more information, call (413) 528-3473.

4) Don has a squat rack for $380 or he'll take best offer, a progressive weight machine and bench....Take both pieces for $150, assorted CD's for 30 cents a piece or buy 100 for only $30 and he is selling a CD player for best offer....Call him at (413) 528-0320.

5) Bob in Housatonic has a windshield for a Honda Silver Wing scooter priced at only $200 an a Motocross motorcycle helmet with a fox head insignia available for $150....If you are an aficionado of 2 wheel driving, check in with him at (413) 274-3867.

6) Norman is looking for an inexpensive recliner chair....If you can help him out, call (413) 854-4478.

7) Charlie has more items available at his Great Barrington "bargain store" including a 5 piece nuts and bolts extractor for the incredible price of $10, a 14 piece metric combo wrench set for only $15 and $50 will buy you a vintage Ringling Brothers & Barnum & Bailey circus poster dating back to the early 1900's OR a autographed poster by author Michael McCurdy...For more information, call (413) 329-6353.

8) Louie checked in from Alford as he has a 2016 Simplicity lawn mower available for $2,500, a HP desk top computer with mouse and keyboard all for only $200, a 17 inch lap top computer for the low price of $300 and a Samsung Galaxy phone complete with all accessories, priced at $500, firm....To inquire, call (413) 329-9465.