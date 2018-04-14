Trading Post Items for Saturday, April 14th 2018

1) Ed is STILL looking for vintage Coleman lanterns and stoves....If you can help him out, call 413-446-7293....

2) John checked in from Amsterdam, NY as he has assorted engines with fly wheels and attachments....The whole set is available for only $1,200 plus a vintage 1931 Ford Victoria 2 door automobile with spare tire included priced at $9,500 and a 5 X 2 inch tall and 36 inch wide parts cabinet to store nuts and bolts for just $250....To inquire, call 1-518-843-6117....

3) Peter has 2 bicycles for sale, an 18 speed men's Univega with 18 inch frame for only $50 and a girls 10 speed Huffy with 18 inch frame, priced at $25....For more information, phone 413-528-9414....

4) An anonymous party is looking for a road worthy 5 foot wide 8 or 9 foot long trailer with drop down gate....Call 413-528-0653....

5) Charlie has a few more items available at his Mill River "bargain store" including a postal history book of Berkshire county for only $30 and a full color map of Jefferson County, NY now priced at $20....Call 413-329-6353....

6) Louie in Alford has an assortment of items including a HP 17 inch I-7 high speed lap top computer for only $350, a used power washer at $100, a leather chair on sale for $65 and a gas operated roto-tiller available for only $125....He'll also take best offer on any or all mentioned....Give him a call at 413-329-9465....

7) Robert has 7 Regal Warwick plates for $5 a piece and a Haviland hand painted gold edged china set available for only $150....Also for sale, a cherry wood cabinet with built in black and white TV set just $35 and a 5 board cabinet with drawer and 2 storage doors priced at $20....To inquire, call 413-427-7351....

8) Steve has a playground set in need of some repairs, free of charge, so come on up to Housatonic and add it to your back yard....Plus an assortment of garden hoes for just $5 a piece, a metal dog crate with plastic tray for just $20 and assorted radio and TV tubes available for best offer....Phone 413-695-0124....

9) Al in Housatonic still has a 1996 Larsen 21 and a half foot boat complete with trailer and V-8 engine....The price has been reduced to an even $6,000 or best offer....If you are interested, call 1-518-428-6218....

10) Tom in South Egremont also has an assortment of items available including a John Deere Gator 2 wheel drive with windshield and manual dump available for $4,000, a John Deere STX-38 17 and a half horsepower, 38 inch riding hydrostatic mower with bagger and battery for only $500, an Ariens roto-tiller for $175 and a washer for $50, the matching dryer is free of charge....For more information, call 413-528-0076....