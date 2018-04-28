Trading Post Items For Saturday, April 28th 2018

1) Patti once again checked in from Amsterdam, New York as she has 1,000 78 RPM records priced at just $600, an assortment of fly wheel engines for $1,200 and a fly tieing machine available for $250....To inquire, call 1-518-843-6117....

2) Ed in Pittsfield is STILL looking for vintage Coleman lanterns and stoves to add to his collection....If you can help him out, call 413-446-7293....

3) Mike has a 1988 18 horsepower Cub Cadet tractor with a 44 inch mowing deck, a rear bagger for leaf pick-up and also includes a 32 by 48 foot wagon all priced at $500....If you are interested, call him at 413-274-0196....

4) Denise in Ashley Falls has a complete 5 piece bedroom set with headboard, 2 night stands, 2 dressers and a mirror....The entire set sells for $325....She also has a Coles Essentials 10 quart roaster oven, just $65, a Super Stations pro rotiserrie and barbecue priced at $125 and a 20 by 24 foot garage, doors and windows included only $2,000....All these items will also be considered for best offer....Call her at 413-229-8548....

5) Suzanne has a cast iron claw foot tub available for best offer....To inquire, call 413-281-7074....

6 )Nick is looking for a 235-R75-16 tire for his vehicle....he also has a bathroom vanity, free of charge for pick-up which includes a counter top,faucet and medium cabinet....if you are interested, call 413-528-5611....

7) Tom in South Egremont has a John Deere 4 X 2 Gator 2 wheel drive with manual dump for only $4,000, a 2000 Chevy Suburban 4 X 4 foe just $1,800, a 2011 Skag Tiger cat with 52 inch deck PRICED AT $5,200 and a Big Tex 10 thousand land scape trailer with pull out ramps...This item needs an axle and is available for only $1,200....If you need more information, call 413-528-0076....

8) Robert has a Body Vision inversion table available for $49, a 20 inch vanity with sink and faucets, just $50 and a 1985 Honda Interceptor 700 motorcycle priced at $200....All these items are also considered for best offer....Call 413-854-8764....

9) Ken in Lee has a collection of sports cards available for best offer....Phone 413-841-5513....

10) Charlie has some super deals at his Mill River "bargain store" including a Dirt Devil hand held vacuum for only $10 and a RCA VCR with a movie priced at just $6....He is also looking for a copy of "A Night At The Museum" on DVD....Give him a call at 413-329-6353....