Trading Post Items For Saturday, June 16, 2018

1) Bruce has an assortment of items available including a Thermos 4 burner grill for $100, 2 club chairs for $50, 5 plastic chairs with cushions all for $25 and a roll top desk also for $100....To inquire, call 413-528-8075....

2) Ed is STILL looking for more vintage Coleman lanterns and stoves....If you can help him out, call 413-446-7293....

3) Kathy in New Marlboro still has a black 2009 Saturn Sky convertible for sale with 5 speed manual transmission with over 11,700 miles priced at $18,000...She also has a 2011 silver Can Am motorcycle with over 3,000 miles for $11,000, trailer racks for 450 and an assortment of 50's and 60's LP's available for best offer....Call her at 413-229-3057....

4) Tom in West Stockbridge has a 36 foot aluminum ladder for $60 and a 8 foot wooden step ladder for just $40....His phone #....413-429-1750....

5) Joey is looking for a "cheap car"....If you can assist in his quest, call him at 413-645-3108....

6) Charlie has more items available at his Mill River "bargain store" including a 2 volume set of books published in 1906 featuring historic homes and records of people in Berkshire county priced at just $50, a antique 3 drawer oak dresser for only $40, a mahogany wash stand for $30....Keep in mind one drawer needs repairs and a 6 foot fiberglass step ladder available for only $25....For more information, call 413-329-6353....

7) Carol in Monterey has a 2004 black Honda Rebel motorcycle, very low in mileage including a custom cover, windshield and engine guards all for $3,000 and a Lowrey upright piano with bench, just $200....To inquire, call 413-528-0025....

8) Emily has a Husqvarna 7021 CM lawn mower with cutting catcher which needs service for this year priced at just $30....If interested, call 413-329-7224....

9) Norm still has a battery for a riding lawn mower sale priced at $35....call him at 413-854-4478....

10) Florence in Great Barrington has 90 color coordinated summer outfits, all sizes 11 and 12 including tops, shorts and slacks priced at $3 and up, 150 picture frames also $ 3 and up and a collection of Easter tin molds available for best offer....Call her for more details, 413-528-4887....

11) Pat in Alford has a Pro Form X P treadmill with adjustable seat, handles and built in programs for the low price of $75 or best offer....Call 413-528-6124....

12) Margie has 24 gladiola bulbs available for only $5 or she will swap for an even exchange....Get details by calling her at 413-528-1513....

13) Tom in South Egremont has an assortment of items available including a John Deere GT 235 18 horse power 48 inch mower with hydrostatic priced at $1,800, a John Deere 650 diesel 4 by 4 tractor with loader and a 60 inch mower just $6,900, a 3 horse power DR Stump Grinder for $600 and a 9 foot one seat Perception sports kayak only $150....To inquire, call 413-528-0076....

14) Malcolm in Lee has a Simplicity power lawn mower with a large 34 inch cutting width and 15 horse power motor, priced at $600 firm....Call 413-243-2772....