Trading Post Items For Saturday, June 23, 2018

1) Ed is STILL looking for vintage Coleman lanterns and stoves....If you can help him out, call 413-446-7293....

2) Bob has a remodeled 1992 Chrysler Le Baron complete with new engine available for $500....If you're interested in purchasing this vintage vehicle, call 413-274-3867....

3) Sebastian has an assortment of items available including a black and white computer bag with 4 side zippered pockets and a 30 by 22 inch gold leaf antique mirror....Both items are priced at $75 a piece, a 29 inch tall 49 by 37 inch drop leaf table priced at $130 and a 28 inch tall 20 by 22 inch antique side table at $60 firm....Call 413-717-0638

4) Charlie has more items available at his Mill River "bargain store" including 2 fiberglass step ladders for $40, a antique oak dresser with 3 drawers, a good buy also at $40, an assortment of lamps for $5 a piece and a pair of mahogany end tables with drawers and leather tops also available for $40....To inquire, call 413-329-6353....

5) Kathy in Housatonic is looking for a reasonably priced van or station wagon....If you can assist in her quest, call 413-429-7931....

6) Tom in Sandisfield is looking for a mini-bike....If anyone can help him out, call 413-258-4537....

7) Tom in Richmond has a 14 foot car hauler trailer with 2 spare tires for sale....The whole package is available for only $800....Call 413-329-7203....

8) Pierre in Becket is STILL looking for vintage gas and oil signs for display and he has an assortment of Norman Rockwell plates available for best offer....Call him at 413-441-2239....