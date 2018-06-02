Trading Post Items For Saturday, June 2nd 2018

1) Ed is STILL looking for more vintage Coleman lanterns and stoves....If you can help him out, call 413-446-7293....

2) Prue has some tomato plants for sale from her Mill River garden....They are 12 inch high individual pots and she will take best offer for any or all of them....Plus, she has extra sewing material available, free of charge for those who are also interested in the hobby....Give her a call at 413-229-8407....

3) Kathy is still looking to sell a black 2009 Saturn Sky convertible with 5 speed manual transmission...the vehicle has tallied over 11,700 miles....The price remains firm at $18,000 and still up for grabs, a silver colored 2011 Can Am spider RTS motorcycle with over 3,000 miles for only $11,000....She also has 2 trailer racks available for $50 and a collection of 50's and 60's LP's for best offer....To inquire, call 413-229-3057....

4) Al in Housatonic is looking for an awning that would cover a boat....if you can assist in his quest, call 1-518-428-2618....

5) Tom in West Stockbridge has some items for sale including a 36 foot aluminum ladder for only $100, wheel weights for a lawn tractor available for $50, a weed wacker priced at $35 and a 10 foot wooden step ladder only $40....Call 413-274-3846....

6) Margie has an assortment of white, yellow and pink gladiola bulbs....Take a dozen for a sale price of $5....Call her for more info....413-528-1513....

7) Tom is South Egremont checked in once again as he an assortment of items including a 9 inch long Perception sport kayak including a fold down seat and a pair of oars sale priced at $175 plus a Wallenstein 3 point hitch brush chipper available for $750, a Craftsman contractor series 10 inch belt drive table saw with cast iron top and extensions for only $100 and a John Deere 503 brush bag 5 foot 3 point hitch mower just $600....to inquire, call 413-528-0076....

8) Pierre in Becket is STILL looking for various items including a shipping container, assorted gas pumps, signs. air meters and other related memorabilia....Plus, he will accept any type of plants that will be donated to Lee High School...If you need more info, call him at 413-441-2239....

9) Louie checked in from Alford as he is looking to sell a self propelled lawn mower with bagger for $150, firm....he also has 32,000 BTU gas furnace available for $125, a pair of aluminum corrogated ramps, both for $65 and a HP-17 inch I-7 high speed lap top computer reduced to $300...Call 413-329-9465....