Trading Post Items For Saturday June 9th 2018

1) Ed is STILL looking for vintage Coleman lanterns and stoves...He also has a a 16 horsepower Cub Cadet riding mower with a 50 inch deck for sale, priced at $200, firm....To inquire, call 413-446-7293....

2) Mike in Housatonic has a 1988 18 inch Cub Cadet tractor with a 44 inch deck for mowing including a 32 by 48 inch wagon and a rear bagger for leaf pick-up....The entire package is available for $500 or he'll take best offer....If interested, call him at 413-274-0196....

3) Charlie has an assortment of items available at his Mill River "bargain store" starting with a used Porta Mate saw stand for only $40, an 8 inch portable Makita table saw which needs a new power switch available for $20, a 4 foot fiberglass step ladder priced at $15 and a group of 4 30 inch barc lamps....Take the whole set for just $20....Give Charlie a call as he has some great deals waiting for you....His contact #: 413-329-6353....

4) Grace has a pair of Bauer size 5 boys roller blades, available for $50 and an assortment of camera lenses....She'll take best offer on any or all of them....Phone her at 413-229-2682....

5) Pierre in Becket is looking for Berkshares and Tanglewood posters....He is also in search of asparagus root and needs gas pumps along with assorted "fuel" related memorabilia....If you can help him out, call 413-441-2239....

6) Tom in South Egremont has an assortment of items available including a Troy Built real tine roto-tiller available for only $450, a 6 foot Elk Creek welding, hydraulic lawn sweeper with 3 point hitch, only $350, a 9 horsepower DR stump grinder, just $600 and a John Deere 4 by 2 Gator with a dump body and brush protector priced at $4,300....To inquire, call 413-528-0076....

7) Richard checked in from Otis as he has a 28 foot Lerner commercial grade extension ladder for $50, a 46 by 20 inch computer table with pull out shelf, only $25, a Sears 2 ton 4 jack marked down to $20 and a Sears electric bulk sander, just $10....For more information, call 413-269-7512....

8) Janet in Sheffield has a device for hydroponic gardening, regular price $2,000 available to you at half price for only $1,000....Give her a call at 413-229-2613....

9) Louie in Alford has a potpourri of items for sale including an eco weed wacker priced at $200, firm, a Husqvarna weed wacker at the amazing price of $75, a self-propelled lawn mower, just $175 and 4 hi back beige cushion chairs, the whole set is yours for only $125....Call him at 413-329-9465....