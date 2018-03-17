Trading Post Items for Saturday, March 17th 2018

1) Stephanie has a 3 year old muskogee duck and it's free of charge....For more information call 413-528-5146....

2) Ed is STILL looking for vintage Coleman lanterns and stoves....He also has a John Deere 420 garden tractor for sale with a 60 inch mower deck, a 54 inch snowplow and a 44 inch snowblower, all for $2,500 or best offer....Call 413-446-7293....

3) Gary is looking for a meg welder and a hydraulic shop press....If you can help him out, call 413-528-4150....

4) Jane in Sheffield has trained mice, free of charge....If this peaks your interest, call her up at 413-645-4888....

5) Richard has a Hitachi scroll saw with stand along with assorted books for it's operation all for only $150 or best offer....Phone 413-229-2872....

6) Grace still has a pair of size 5 boys hockey skates and a pair of size 5 boys roller skates for $50 a piece or take both for $90....She also has assorted camera lenses available for best offer....Give her a call at 413-229-2682....

7) Bill has a bamboo fly fishing rod with reel and an autographed photo of New York Knicks legend Walt "Clyde" Frazier, both available for best offer....He also has 4 New England Patriots miniatures featuring Tom Brady, Tedi Bruschi, Adam Vinatieri and Ty Law for $20 a piece or best offer for the entire quartet....Phone him today at 413-274-5137....

8) Charlie has more items available from his MIll River bargain store....Included, a series of annual reports from Deerfield, Massachusetts from 1977 to 1993 all for $40 or best offer....He also has a 1915 journal from New York's American Museum Of Natural History including a piece written by President Theodore Roosevelt....That item has a firm price of $500 and a series of historical pieces from various Bay state towns and a 1963 yardstick from the former Pittsfield Hardware and Supply Company all for only $50....To inquire, call 413-329-6353....

9) Louie has a 17 inch high speed laptop for only $350 or best offer....Also available a 32 BTU raw gas heater for $125, a used pressure washer for only $100 and a 24 inch aluminum extension ladder priced at $75....These items are also available for best offer....Call 413-329-9465....

10) Pierre in Becket is still looking for vintage gas station memorabilia, gas pumps and an air meter....If you could be of assistance, call him at 413-441-2239....