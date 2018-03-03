Trading Post Items for Saturday, March 3rd 2018

1) Ed is still looking for vintage Coleman lanterns and stoves....If you can help him out, call 413-446-7293....

2) Nick has 4 Olympus 150 watt speakers with metal grates and 4 mountain telescopic poles all available for only $200....To inquire, call 413-528-5611....

3) Tom in West Stockbridge has weights for a lawn and garden tractor for just $100 and a Darco bed cover for a 6 foot bed pick up truck priced at $150....Call 413-274-3846....

4) Lynn in Sheffield has a menagerie of birds for sale including a Quaker or Monk parrot with cage available for only $300....2 lovebirds are also up for grabs at $50 a piece, 5 baby canaries for $50 a piece and assorted baby parakeets for only $15 a piece....To inquire, call her today at 413-717-2604....

5) Tom in South Egremont has an assortment of items including a Curtis cab for a John Deere lawn and garden tractor and a steel 015 chainsaw....Both items sell for $100 a piece plus 4 chrome and red pedestal bar stools with foot rails all for only $150 and a Kuboda BX 1850 diesel 4 X 4 lawn and garden tractor with 3 point hitch, rear and center PTO and a hydrostatic 60 inch mower deck, available for $6,200 or best offer....For more information, call 413-528-0076....

6) Louie also has a various assortment of items for sale including a 21 drawer tool box with side drawer, tools included....This item has a firm price, available for $800....Plus you can pick up a HP 17 lap top computer for $350 or best offer, a used power washer for only $100 and a 32 BTU gas furnace in excellent condition for only $125....Give him a call today at 413-329-9465....