Trading Post Items For Saturday, May 26th 2018
1) Ed is STILL looking for more vintage Coleman lanterns and stoves to add in his growing collection....If you can help him out, call 413-446-7293....
2) Francine in West Monterey is looking for a large have a heart trap for rabbits....She also has a smaller version of this item and is willing to make an exchange for the larger one....To inquire, please call 413-644-9456....
3) Nancy in Sheffield has an assortment of items available including a series of rugs in various sizes and colors, available for best offer, a 18 square by 24 inch parrot cage for only $40 and a outdoor bird bath specially priced at $10....Call 413-854-1286....
4) Poly (Poh-Lee) in South Egremont has a 24 horse power LXT-1050 VT hydrostatic Cub Cadet Lawn Mower with 50 inch deck....He'll take $1,075 or best offer....Give him a call at 413-528-9304....
5) Thad in Sheffield has a DJI Phantom 3 professional drone including 3 batteries, a 4K camera and filters, a carrying case, sun shade along with extra blades....He will take best offer for this item....Call 413-229-3242....
6) Tom in West Stockbridge has a Troy built 21 inch lawn mower with mulcher and bagger. The price is $150 firm....To inquire, please call 413-429-1750....
7) Pierre in Becket is looking for established asparagus, a shipping container, vintage gas pumps and assorted fuel related memorabilia....If you can help him out, call 413-441-2239....
8) Norm has a 7 and a half inch long, 5 inch battery for a riding lawn mower as he reduced the price to $40....Call 413-854-4478....
9) Pat checked in from Amsterdam, NY as she has an antique shower diving pump available for $300 or best offer, various paper collectible ephemera featuring railroad memorabilia....The whole set goes for $500, a mahogany phonograph that plays vintage 78 RPM records also for $500....She is also looking for a Maytag ringer washer....Give her a call at 1-518-843-6117....
10) Tom in South Egremont also has various items for sale including a Ford 2600 gas driven tractor for $2,900, a JD STX 38 12 and a half horsepower 38 inch hydrostatic mower specially priced at $50 and a Ariens roto tiller only $200....He still has a free washer and dryer available for pick-up....Keep in mind, the dryer needs a new timer....Call him at 413-528-0076....