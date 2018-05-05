Trading Post Items for Saturday, May 5th 2018

1) Nathan in Savoy has a 1972 Cub cadet tractor complete with a mower deck and snowblower for $1,000, a 1980 Yardman Snowbird snowblower priced at $200 and a 32 by 30 inch Husqvarna lawn sweeper for $150...All these items will also be considered for best offer....To inquire, call 413-743-0150....

2) Tom in West Stockbridge has an assortment of items including a pair of wheel weights for a garden tractor, only $75, a pick-up cover priced at $200, 5 maple table kitchen chairs, the whole set sells for $80 and a 36 foot commercial ladder for $150...Call 413-274-3846...

3) Prue in New Marlboro has assorted sewing supplies available to share for those who partake in the hobby of mending....If interested, call 413-229-8407....

4) Steven has a 1996 Chevy Cheyenne truck available for $8,750 or he'll take best offer....call 413-854-1832....

5) Margie in Southfield has a 10 x 12 greenhouse available for $500 or she'll take best offer....Phone 413-644-6245....

6) Tom in South Egremont has a surplus of items including a Sky Tiger Kat 52 inch deck available for only $5,200, a Big Tex 10,000 16 landscaper trailer with pull-up ramps, however the unit needs an axle....He'll take $1,200 and a 3 point Henke PTO drive with brush chipper for $1,000....All these items will be considered for best offer....To inquire, call 413-528-0076....

7) Jo in Great Barrington has hosta plants and ornamental grasses for $4 a piece....Phone 413-528-0263....

8) Pierre in Becket is looking for a shipping container and is still in search of gas pumps and assorted fuel related memorabilia....if you can help him out, call 413-441-2239....