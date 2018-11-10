Trading Post Items For Saturday, November 10

1) Don STILL has a CD player for sale at the incredible price of $20....Give him a call at (413) 854-8961.

2) Florence in Great Barrington STILL has more Christmas decorations available to get your home into the holiday spirit, plus a frame from a baby grand piano that would also double up as a coffee table for your living room and an assortment of evening gowns from the 60's and 70's....All items available for best offer....To inquire, call her at (413) 528-4887.

3) Mary also checked in from Great Barrington as she has a pair of matrix 601 BMW speakers to enhance your stereo or audio system, a wonder advent calendar box with working doors and a set of Lenox china featuring 8 5 piece place settings....All these items are available for best offer....For more information, call (413) 528-0263.

4) Kurt has a bird cage, free of charge....Come on over to Sheffield to pick it up....He also has a brand new generator available for $500, firm and a 62 by 30 by 48 roll top desk, sale priced at $50....If you are interested, call (413) 229-3468.

5) Prue has an assortment of items in New Marlborough including a dryer available from anywhere between 20 and 25 dollars....Plus, various tires for sale including one Good Year 225 by 17 by 16, one Michelin 225-50-R 17 and 4 tires for a Jeep Cherokee 225-75-16....All these items are available for best offer....Give her a call at (413) 229-8407.

6) Grace has checked in once again from Sheffield as she has a pair of size 5 boys roller blades and a pair of size 5 boys ice skates, priced at $50 each or take both for $100, assorted camera lenses available for best offer and 2 dozen cement blocks, free of charge....Phone her today at (413) 229-2682.

7) Tom in South Egermont also has a bevy of items available including 4 American mag wheels and tires for $150, a portable blacksmith forge priced at $175, a bicycle trailer which holds up to 6 bikes sale priced at $200 and a 6 foot long Woods landscape rake with 3 point hitch at $750....To inquire further, call (413) 528-0076.