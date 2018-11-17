Trading Post Items For Saturday November 17

1) Rudy has a 7 inch wide Agway 8 horse power 6 speed snow blower available for $200....If interested, give him a call at (413) 528-0802.

2) Norm has a 24 by 28 by 34 chst freezer for sale, only $75....Call (413) 854-4478.

3) Mary wants you to check out a pair of B and W Matrix 601 stereo speakers and she has an L.L. Bean wooden advent calendar box with working doors...She will take best offer for both of these items....To inquire, call (413) 528-0263.

4) Florence STILL has an assortment of miniature Christmas decorations and a top from a small baby grand piano that can double up as a coffee table for your living room available for best offer.....She also has a jewelry armoire for sale for only $40 or best offer....Give her a call at (413) 528-4887.

5) Noel has a pair of items available including a 22 ton Husky log splitter for only $450 and a Ford model 2010 4 wheel drive diesel tractor complete with bucket loader, forks and tire chains, all for $2,800....Both prices on these items are firm....Call (413) 229-5926.

6) Grace has free cement blocks available for pick-up in Sheffield....She also has an assortment of camera lenses available for best offer, a pair of size 5 boys skates for $50 and a pair of size 5 boys roller blades also priced at $50....For more information, call (413) 229-2682.

7) Robert has a Canon Rebel T-G camera kit with 2 lenses 18 to 55 millimeters short and a E-F 75 zoom lens...A shoulder bag and 2 sim cards are also included for the incredible, firm price of $450....Interested shutter bugs should call (413) 274-3867.

8) Pat has a pair of sleds and assorted toys for youngsters 6 and under all available for best offer....Call (413) 528-0996 for more information.

9) Cheryl has a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo....The vehicles needs some work and it is available for only $750 or she will take best offer...To inquire further, call (413) 717-7368.

10) Tom has a 3 piece bedroom set for $325 or best offer and a complete dining room set with hutch and table all for $750 or best offer....Call (413) 528-9471.