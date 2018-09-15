Trading Post Items for September 15

1) Norm is still looking for a digital camera....If you can help him out, call (413) 854-4478.

2) Ron has a fully loaded tackle box available for $200 or he will take best offer plus an assortment of comic books for $300 or best offer (you must take the whole set) and a 1st edition "Ghostwriter" comic book also priced at $300 or for best offer....To inquire further, call (413) 822-8198.

3) Don has a CD player sale priced for only $20....If interested, call him at (413) 854-8961.

4) Norbert is selling a 2002 Subaru complete with new brakes, exhaust and ignition system...The vehicle has over 200 thousand miles and is in excellent condition for a firm price of only $700....For more information, call (413) 528-2813.

5) Vincent still has a 2003 Ford work van available for $1,500 or best offer and a 12 foot bass fishing boat with 2 electric motors and a battery for a firm price of $500....To inquire on any of these items, call (413) 329-4438.

6) Tom in South Egremont has an assortment of items for sale including a Kuboda B 17-50 20 horse power diesel 4 wheel drive tractor complete with full cab, snow blower and 60 inch mower all for only $5,700, a wooden carved 5 foot long whale, 18 inches high and 2 and a half inches thick incredibly priced at $165, a Belerus 31 horse power diesel tractor with 3 point hitch for $1,800 and a Big tex 5 X 10 landscape trailer reduced to $575....Call him for more details....(413) 528-0076.

7) Charlie has some great items available at his Great Barrington bargain store including a set of 7 Forstner drill bits priced at only $15, a set of 4 Stanley # 40 chisels for $20, a Stanley # 93 1 inch rabbet plane and an instant power invertor, both available for $50 a piece....Give him a call at (413) 329-6353.

8) Barbara in Housatonic has 2 wooden 12 X 48 tag sale signs, green in color with bold lettering. Take both for only $12 and 5 orange traffic cones, 18 inches high all for $25....Call (413) 274-3387.

9) Florence has an assortment of porcelain dolls and 32 gallon containers of Christmas decorations....She will take best offer on any or all of these items....Call her at (413) 528-4887.