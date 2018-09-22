Trading Post Items For September 22

1) Rita has a 2007 Nissan Pathfinder 4 wheel drive SE with new tires, a radiator and transmission clips....The vehicle has over 100 thousand dollars and it's available for $9,200 or she'll take best offer....To inquire call 1-321-799-0695 or (413) 528-2244.

2) Ed in Pittsfield is STILL looking for more vintage Coleman lanterns and stoves....if you can further assist in his quest, give him a call at (413) 446-7293.

3) Al in Housatonic is looking for a snowmobile and he has a pair of items for sale including a 1998 Sea Doo jet ski available for $1,200 or he'll take best offer...He also has a Craft Matic adjustable bed frame for a queen size mattress priced at $400 or best offer....For information, call 1-518-428-2618.

4) Margie has a large all wood cherry TV cabinet for sale, 60 inches tall and 60 inches wide with glass doors and 2 drawers for the incredible, firm price of $200....Phone (413) 528-9108.

5) Don in New Marlborough is looking for a scooter priced below $500....If you can help him out, call (413) 854-1495.

6) Don still has a CD player sale priced at $20....If interested, phone (413) 854-8961.

7) Mary has a pair of sound activated jack-o-lanterns for sale, one large and one small....She will take best offer for both items....To inquire further, call (413) 528-0263.

8) Fred has an assortment of items for sale including an Ashley wood stove priced at $125, a complete Ethan Allen dining room set available for only $200, a Foley Belsaw awl for $120 and 2 vintage sewing machines at $100 a piece....He'll also take best offer....if interested, call him at (413) 274-3414.

9) Charlie has a bunch of items for sale at his Great Barrington bargain store including a vintage Ringling Brothers & Barnum & Bailey Circus poster from the early 1900's still available for $50, an autographed poster by author Michael McCardy also priced at $50 and a unique book "Carl Roosevelt, French Citizen" complete with wrap-around band and dust wrapper for only $60....Give him a call today at (413) 329-6353.

10) Florence has 32 gallon containers of Christmas lights and a collection of cameras that date back to the 1930's....All items are available for best offer....Call her for more details....(413) 528-4887.