Traffic Advisory From Great Barrington
Beginning Monday May 14, contractors, working for the Town, will begin paving work on Christian Hill Road and Forest Rowe. Construction hours will be from 7 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday. This project is expected to last 7-8 weeks. During this time you are asked that an alternative route be taken whenever possible.
Officers will be on hand to direct traffic as needed. If you have any other questions please call the Department of Public Works at 528-0867.