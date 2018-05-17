Traffic Advisory from the Town of Great Barrington

Contractors, working for the Town, will begin paving work on Pothul Drive tomorrow, May 18th. Paving continues on Division Street, Christian Hill and Forest Rowe. You are asked that cars not be parked on these streets during paving.

These projects are expected to last 5-6 weeks. Please seek alternative routes whenever possible. Officers will be on hand to direct traffic as needed. Construction hours will be from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. Monday - Friday.