Amazon’s ‘Transparent’ Loses Lead Star Jeffrey Tambor

Jeffrey Tambor, the lead actor on Amazon series Transparent , has left the show, the network confirmed Thursday.

A representative for Amazon confirmed Tambor's departure to Variety , but declined to comment on the reason behind the exit or whether the show will resume filming any further seasons without him.

Tambor's departure comes ahead of the show's upcoming fifth season, due to premiere in late 2018. His exit also follows multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

In November, Tambor's former personal assistant, Van Barnes, accused the actor of inappropriate behavior. That same month, Transparent guest star Trace Lysette also came forward with sexual harassment claims.

On November 19, Tambor, who played a trans mother named Maura Pfefferman in the Emmy-winning series, released a statement in response to the allegations.

"Playing Maura Pfefferman on Transparent has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life," the actor wrote. "What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago. I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue. Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to Transparent ."

According to The Hollywood Reporter , sources claim that the series may simply write Tambor off the show by killing his character , Maura.