Treat Dad While Supporting a Great Cause

The Berkshire County Relay For Life event is right around the corner and teams are still sponsoring events to raise money in the fight against cancer.

On a recent edition of "Let's Talk" we spoke with Garfield Reed and Emily Wagner from the Relay For Life team, 'Cancer Terminators.' They talked about how traditionally folks take mom out for Mother's Day but what about dad? Dad shouldn't have to cook/grill/barbecue his own meal. Well, the Cancer Terminators team has solved that problem as this Sunday the team will be sponsoring a Father's Day roast beef dinner at the Sheffield American Legion Hall on Rt. 7 from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M.

The dinners are $25 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. There will also be door prizes and a 50/50 raffle. For tickets and more information, call Emily at 413-329-7224.