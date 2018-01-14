Man, and we thought Westworld and Atlanta delaying new episodes until 2018 was bad. Now True Detective has joined the ranks of our favorite shows delayed until at least 2019, along with Game of Thrones , Stranger Things and more.

Even as the third season has only cast three or so of its major players, any hope of True Detective filming and premiering its next chapter within 2018 appears to be lost. According to The Playlist , HBO boss Casey Bloys was asked whether or not True Detective Season 3 would premiere this year, to which the network boss gave a flat “No, 2019.” If one presumes Game of Thrones to premiere first in 2019, True Detective might be relegated to spring at the earliest.

The third season is said to chronicle “a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods.” Moonlight Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali will play Northwest Arkansaw state police detective Wayne Hays, alongside The Girlfriend Experience star Carmen Ejogo as a schoolteacher connected to two missing children and Stephen Dorff as Ali’s partner, Roland West.

Series creator Nic Pizzolatto will serve as Season 3’s primary writer, aided by Deadwood boss David Milch , who will direct the fourth episode. Pizzolatto will also showrun and direct with Jeremy Saulnier , while additional executive producers include Scott Stephens, Woody Harrelson , Matthew McConaughey and original director Cary Fukunaga .

True Detective Season 3 needs all the help it can get to rebound from Season 2, but is 2019 worth the wait?