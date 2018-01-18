Trump Tell-All ‘Fire and Fury’ Is Getting Its Own TV Show

We knew the Trump presidency would make one hell of an event series someday ; maybe not one year in, and three weeks after its first explosive tell-all book. And yet the hugely controversial Fire and Fury book will spark its own TV adaptation, landing a seven-figure deal for author Michael Wolff.

The Hollywood Reporter confirms that Endeavor Content has purchased film and television rights to the best-selling exposé with plans to adapt the book as a television series. No network is yet attached, though Endeavor will likely have numerous bidders as they begin shopping the series (fingers crossed for HBO, will settle for American Crime Story ).

As has been making the media rounds, Fire and Fury purports to tell the inside story of Trump’s first year in office, and has since sparked both Steve Bannon’s exit from Breitbart and weeks of debate around the President’s mental health. Trump threatened publisher Henry Holt in order to stop the release of the book due to its many salacious claims – to which the outfit responded by moving its release date up four days. Fire and Fury hit The New York Times ’ best-seller list at No. 1 after only two days of sales, and rights to the book have since been sold in 32 countries.

It remains to be seen if a Fire and Fury series would take the form of docu-drama or fictionalized adaptation, but stay tuned for further details.