Because there are absolutely no other issues to deal with today in the realms of terrorism, trade, or nuclear disarmament, the President was up at 7AM tweeting about a TBS comedy show. Previously, Full Frontal host Samantha Bee called Ivanka Trump a “feckless c—” because of her refusal to intercede with her father on behalf of immigrants. It was a poor choice of words, but the timing was even worse, coming on the heels of the cancellation of Roseanne by ABC following her racist comments on Twitter.

Now Bee’s become the center of attention and protest. She apologized, saying her words were “inappropriate and inexcusable,” and TBS apologized as well. But that was not enough for President Trump. (Did you really expect it would be enough? When is it ever enough?) This morning, Trump declared Bee a “no talent” on Twitter, and asked why she hadn’t been fired by TBS.

(Trump actually is correct about Full Frontal’s ratings; they are down sharply from this time last year.)