Let’s be honest – SNL ’s Trump impression has little to do these days but parrot back actual statements, and even Alec Baldwin thinks playing the role is “agony.” Trump himself even used Baldwin’s quote to push SNL into bringing Darrell Hammond ’s iteration back, and maybe … he’s not wrong?

Ahead of SNL ’s March return and Baldwin’s Sunday debut as an ABC talk-host , the Emmy-winning impressionist spoke to The Hollywood Reporter of his fatigue playing the Trump role. “Every time I do it now, it’s like agony. Agony. I can’t,” said Baldwin, who originated the role in 2016 and has previously expressed his reluctance to keep it going . Trump himself has been silent on the SNL front for a while, but nonetheless took a potshot at Baldwin over the “agony” quote:

Former cast member and current announcer Hammond played the role most frequently over the years, though SNL flirted with giving Taran Killam the job before Baldwin stepped in. Of course, it’s not difficult to see why Trump finds the outspoken Baldwin more threatening than Hammond, but – considering SNL ’s own track record of ignoring controversies around Baldwin – one wonders if the current characterization has run its course. Maybe Leslie Jones finally deserves her shot .

We’ll see if Baldwin’s Trump makes another appearance this weekend, as Charles Barkley returns to host with musical guest Migos . Check out the promo below.