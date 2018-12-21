Tune In For An Encore Saturday AM Chat

Due to the holiday weekend, we will present a re-play of a Saturday morning chat that truly ranks in my top 5 for 2018....Back in September, we got acquainted with singer Donna Nye. The Pennsylvania native truly puts a unique spin on her brand of singing as she teams up with her sister Sandy as the duo is best known in the Keystone state as The Kings and Queens Acoustic Revolution. They perform together with verve and energy always eliciting positive reviews from their loyal audiences whenever they take center stage.

Donna does it all as she is also a songwriter, guitarist and keyboardist. Her material is original and spiritual in nature and her lyrics truly come from the heart. A key example is the beautiful ballad "Unconditional Love" and she will set the stage for another terrific tune entitled "This Song On The Radio" toward the conclusion of this interview.

You can find more musical selections from Donna and Sandy by going on You Tube, Sound Cloud and Reverb Nation. They are also active on social media as you can seek their profiles and group pages on Facebook and Linked In.

