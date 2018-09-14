Hey Berkshire County, do you have what it takes to be the next "Survivor"? Here is your chance to get on television and try to win the big bucks.

Mohegan Sun has announced that they will be holding a casting call at the casino in Uncasville, Conn. on Thursday, Sept. 20 between 2 and 6 p.m. It will take place in The Shops concourse. According to the announcement page , the only stipulation is you must be 18 years of age or older.

Considering the winner of "Survivor" takes home a $1 million grand prize, at least that's the norm of the CBS reality series, it may be worth the two-hour drive from The Berkshires to Mohegan Sun. If you don't get a call back, maybe you can strike it rich on the casino floor.