Two Opportunities In Paying Homage To Our Veterans

The 1st free get together takes place at the Tyringham Union Church this Saturday, May 19th at 4 pm. Free will donations for the church will be accepted upon admittance to this presentation. Musicians scheduled to perform include Doug Schmolze and Janet McKinstry.

The 2nd show will be presented on the day after Memorial Day (Tuesday May 29th) beginning at 2 pm at The Lee Senior Center at the corner of Crossway and High Streets in Lee. Admission is free and a reception will follow. Doug Schmolze is also scheduled to perform in this event as well. The programs are made possible by grants from the Tyringham and Lee Cultural Councils in conjunction with the Bay state's Cultural Council.