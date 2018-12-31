Unfortunate Situation for Lenox Resident

Almost three decades after arriving in Berkshire County as a child with his mother, longtime Lenox resident and respected athletic coach and business owner, Camilo Bermudez, is readying his mother for a trip back to Bogota. Carmen Sarmiento received notice this month from immigration officials that she had 33 days to leave the U.S., where she has lived since 1990.

Bermudez, who grew up in Lenox and operates a translation business, said the family is working with an immigration attorney from Colorado in an attempt to reverse the order, but as things stand, Sarmiento's days in Berkshire County are ticking down. Under the deportation, she would not be allowed to return.