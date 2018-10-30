University Day: 1968 Around The World

Fifty years ago, the world was transforming. Here in the United States, people witnessed the murders of Martin Luther King Jr. and presidential candidate Robert Kennedy, while around the world student uprisings, coups and countercoups, and an extraordinary flowering of creativity in film, literature and more was happening.

OLLI, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Berkshire Community College, will explore the global impact of 1968 at its University Day on Wednesday, Nov. 7 at Bard College at Simon's Rock's Daniel Arts Center in Great Barrington.

OLLI's University Day features panel discussions, talks, films and a performance of Global Voices of 1968 from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM on Nov. 7. It is open to the public and more information including registration, the panel discussion schedule and ticket information can be found calling (413) 236-2190 or by going here .

OLLI University Days are daylong explorations of fascinating subjects with a variety of speakers. No prerequisites, no tests, no grades - just learning for the joy of learning!

