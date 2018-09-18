Upcoming Bulky Waste Collection

From the Town of Great Barrington :

Plan ahead to dispose of your residential bulky waste: The Town of Great Barrington will accept bulky waste at the Recycling Center on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at no charge to residents of Great Barrington. No businesses debris will be accepted. The facility is open from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Disposal items include:

Furniture, including couches, recliners, tables and chairs

Mattresses and box springs

Rugs and carpeting

Window and door frames, windows, doors, screens, etc.

Items that will not be accepted during this special collection include:

Demolition debris

Household trash

Household hazardous wastes

White goods (washers, dryers, refrigerators without Freon)

CRT’s (computer screens and televisions)

Household appliances such as vacuum cleaners and toasters;

Tires and auto batteries

Yard waste

For more information, call the town DPW at (413) 528-0867.

The holidays will be here before you know it so you might as well make room for your new, fun items.