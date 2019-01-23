Upcoming Flash Flood Watch Details

The National Weather Service is reporting that a Flash Flood Watch for the Berkshires and surrounding ares is in effect from 6:00 AM Thursday morning through 6:00 PM Thursday night

Steady rain and milder temperatures are expected across the region on Thursday. A period of heavy rain may occur from mid- morning into the early afternoon. The combination of about one to two inches of rainfall, along with melting snow will allow for rises on rivers and streams. Some rivers, including the Housatonic and Hoosac Rivers, may reach minor flood stage. In addition, the high rainfall rates may allow for minor flooding of urban, poor drainage and low lying areas. With the ground being frozen, flash flooding will be possible. In addition, isolated ice jams cannot be ruled out on rivers as well, which may also result in flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.