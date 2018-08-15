Upcoming GB Housing Authority Board Meeting

As posted on the Town of Great Barrington website , the next Great Barington Housing Authority Board Meeting is coming up this afternoon, 2:30 P.M. at the Flag Rock Village Community Room located at 2 Bernard Gibbons Drive in Great Barrington.

The following items are on this afternoon's meeting agenda:

(1) Call to order

(2) Approval of Minutes

(3) Executive Director Report: Board signing for the transfer of capital funds and financial funds to GBHA, Board signing of the required financial forms for certification of the budget, Champ Conversation and Training, pools and fire pits at family apartments, security deposits, dehumidifier installation.

(4) Resident Advisory Board - Flag Rock Village

(5) Financial Updates: Rent Collections, Bank Balances, Vacancy Updates, Clarification of GBHA Bank Accounts

(6) Old Business: Light Switches/Energy Saving

(7) New Business: Status of Winter Situation

(8) Maintenance Report (Rich Phair, Maintenance Supervisor)

(9) Citizen Speak

(10) Board Speak

(11) Next Meeting: September 19, 2018, 2:30 P.M. at Flag Rock Community Center

(12) Adjournment

Pursuant to MA General Laws Chapter 30A, Section 20 (e) (f), meetings of the Great Barringon Housing Authority are regularly recorded. Any member of the public wishing to speak at the meeting must receive permission of the Chair. Listed agenda items are those reasonably anticipated by the chair which may be discussed at the meeting. Not all items listed may in fact be discussed and other items not listed may also be brought up for discussion to the extent allowed by law.

(Above information taken from the Town of Great Barrington website )