Upcoming High Wind Watch and Heavy Rain Info

Another windy Saturday is on tap for this weekend as a High Wind Watch takes effect at 12:00 noon on Saturday through 8:00 PM Saturday night. Here are all of the details from the National Weather Service :

Locations...The eastern Catskills, Schoharie Valley, Helderbergs, mid Hudson Valley, central and eastern Mohawk Valley, Greater Capital Region, Saratoga Region, and the

Taconics of east central New York, and all of western New England.

* Winds...West 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* Timing...Saturday afternoon into the early evening.

* Impacts...The strong winds may potentially bring down trees, tree limbs, power lines and poles. Scattered to numerous power outages will be possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

In addition, rain will be moderate to heavy at times, will occur into Saturday. The next surge of rain is expected Friday night into Saturday morning. By the time the rain tapers off Saturday afternoon, 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected, with locally up to 3 inches across some higher terrain areas in western New England.

The amount and intensity of the rainfall may be be enough to produce ponding of water on roadways, especially where storm drains are clogged with fallen leaves. In addition, flooding of poorly drained low lying areas and isolated flash flooding will be possible, especially within any thunderstorms.

Runoff from the rainfall is expected to cause rises on main stem rivers. If rainfall is higher than currently anticipated, a few rivers could reach minor flood stage. If confidence increases that the rain may cause widespread flooding, then a flood watch would be issued for part of the area. Rivers should generally crest on Saturday.