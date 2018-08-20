Upcoming Josh Billings Clinics

The 42nd Annual 2018 Josh Billings Runaground Triathlon is coming up on Sunday, September 16 beginning at 9:30 A.M. Participating teams will bike 27 miles, paddle 5 miles and run 6 miles through five towns in the beautiful Berkshires.

You do not have to be a pro in any of the categories to participate in The Josh. As a matter of fact you can be a beginner, a first timer as this race is open to everybody, from all walks of life and all skill levels. As a matter of fact, if you are new to The Josh (or just want a tune up) and you want to prep and practice before September 16, a series of free clinics are being offered.

Here is the schedule of upcoming free clinics being offered as posted on the Josh Billings Website :

Paddle Clinics

Canoe/Kayak/SUP clinic dates for 2018: Thursday, August 23.

Meet Kurt, Jeff and Chris at the Stockbridge Bowl boat ramp at 6:00 P.M. and be prepared to paddle.

Bike Clinics:

Brian and Andrew will meet you on Sunday, August 26 and Sunday, September 2 for their very popular bike clinics.

Meet at the Stockbridge Bowl boat ramp at 9:00 A.M. and be prepared to bike the course. You will bike down to the race start in Great Barrington, but it will be a slow warm-up and it’s mostly downhill. No mountain bikes please.

In the event of rain, the ride portion of the clinic will be cancelled, but those wishing to hear the talking part of the bike clinic can meet at the Stockbridge Bowl at 9:00 A.M., and Brian will give the talk through that he usually conducts. Brian can then drive the course with his eight passenger mini-van, and anyone who wants to hop in the van can come along with him, or they can simply drive their own cars behind Brian to get an idea of the route.

Run Clinics

Saturday, September 8 at 8:00 A.M.

Meet at the Tanglewood Main gate parking lot at 8:00 A.M. and be prepared to run the course. Berkshire Running Center’s Shiobbean and Kent Lemme will host the JB Run Clinics. The clinics are designed to help you understand the logistics and pacing of the Josh run leg.

Josh Billings Iron Person Clinics

Saturday, September 8 at 9:30 A.M.

Meet Kent at the Stockbridge Bowl boat ramp. Ironman winner Kent Lemme will host this iron clinic. Bring your boat and your bike and Kent will walk you through every aspect of the race from race week preparation through the finish line. Kent will be hosting an unstructured paddle and ride so that you may practice your transitions.

Saturday, September 15 at 2:00 P.M.

Ironman Kent Lemme will host an iron person meeting at the Arcadian Shop at 2:00 P.M. in the café area. He will go over the logistics of being an iron person in the Josh and answer your questions.

You can get complete Josh Billings Runagraound details including race registration, volunteer opportunities, route information, find/join a team by going here.