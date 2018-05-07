Upcoming Town Meetings for Tonight

Great Barrington

Voters in Great Barrington will decide on recommended regulations of recreational marijuana and whether to charge a local tax for marijuana establishments as the town holds its annual town meeting tonight. Also up for discussion is whether to ban the sale of plastic water bottles of one liter or less in town and whether to approve zoning law changes on and near State Road and spend about $3 million on improvements and equipment.

The town’s proposed Fiscal 2019 budget is $30.8 million, which represents an increase of 3.5 percent. Tonight’s meeting starts at 6:00 P.M. at Monument Mountain Regional High School on Stockbridge Road. Town Manager Jennifer encourages residents to attend tonight's meeting. There will be free child care available from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the High School. You can find the warrant here

Sheffield

The town of Sheffield holds its annual town meeting tonight. This year’s warrant features 26 articles. Some of the top issues include a request by town officials for $150,000 to replace the roof on the Covered Bridge and a citizen’s petition regarding a marijuana business moratorium.

The town’s proposed Fiscal 2019 budget is roughly $10.4 million, which is an increase of 5.2 percent. The meeting takes place at 7:00 P.M. at Mount Everett Regional High School.

West Stockbridge

The town of West Stockbridge will hold its annual town meeting tonight. Among the items up for discussion is the town’s proposed Fiscal 2019 budget of $5.15 million. The amount represents an increase of $91,967 or 1.8 percent. T