Upcoming Winter Storm Details

Winter is hanging on and it doesn't look like we are going to see Spring temperatures in the near future. Our next and third major storm in two weeks is heading our way with a Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow taking effect at 11 p.m. tonight and will run through 8 p.m. Tuesday. Here are all of the Winter Storm Warning details as posted by the National Weather Service :

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches are expected.

* WHERE...Southern Vermont, northwestern Connecticut and western Massachusetts.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 PM Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

As always, we'll keep you up to date with latest cancellations, postponements, closings and delays courtesy of our Winter Watch service. The running list will be announced over the airwaves and posted to our website.