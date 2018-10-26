Updated Available Auction Item List – Slashed Prices

The 'Great Radio Auction' took place Saturday (10/20) on WSBS and it was a big hit! If you missed the auction, you missed out on some awesome bargains, steals and deals. However, we do have some good news for you. Below is a list of available items. If you are interested in purchasing any of these items, call us at 413-528-0860 and secure the item(s) with a credit card and then you can come pick up your item(s) at the WSBS studios on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington. Here's what is currently available:

- Kwik Print - Five Full Color Calendars - Total Retail Value: $100, you pay: $50

- $50 certificate to Firefly Restaurant, You pay: $26

- $25 certificate to the Egremont Barn, You pay: $16

- $50 certificate to Wildflowers Florist, You pay: $26

- $25 certificate to Bash Bish Brew & Que, You pay: $17

- $50 certificate to Number 10 GB, You pay: $36

- $50 certificate to Sheffield Pottery, You pay: $20

- $500 certificate to Kutshers Sports Academy (One week of day camp, Jun-Aug 2019), You pay: $240

-$100 gift card to Berkshire Bike and Board, You pay: $60

- Certificate for one car load to Bright Nights (11/22/18 - 1/1/19) Total Retail Value: $21, You pay: $10

Again, if you are interested in purchasing any of these items, call us at 413-528-0860 and secure the item(s) with a credit card and then you can come pick up your item(s) at the WSBS studios on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington.