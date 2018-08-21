Updated Gazebo Concert Schedule

If you are looking for some great music and entertainment to ride out the summer, then the free gazebo concerts are for you. The Great Barrington Gazebo concerts have been taking place throughout the summer and will continue into September. The concerts take place at the gazebo behind Town Hall at 334 Main Street. The concerts are free and continue Fridays throughout August and part of September from 5:30 - 7:15 P.M. weather permitting. In addition, David Grover and Grover's Gang perform at the gazebo every Saturday morning at 10:00 throughout the rest of this month.

Here is the updated schedule for the remainder of the season

Friday Aug 24 : Lee Rogers with special guests – “Tumo – Kohrs” ( Mark and Sarah): Acoustic folk & rock favorites (Lee begins at 5:00 P.M. for this particular concert)

Friday Aug 31: Rock Steady : Classic Rock & Roll

Friday Sept 7 : David Reed Band: Calypso, Breezy Reggae

Friday Sept 14 : First Take Band with MaryAnn Palermo – Funk & Blues