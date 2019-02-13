Valentine’s Day Activities in the Berkshires

This Valentine's Day you and your significant other may be looking for something new and/or different to do. Even though the celebration of love is on a weekday there are still a few fun activities to partake in this Feb. 14.

If you and your partner want to exercise mind, body and spirit together on Valentine's Day you can sign up for a Yoga class with Amanda Raymond at the Berkshire Athenaeum located on Wendell Avenue in Pittsfield. The class begins at 1:00 PM. If you and your loved one plan on participating, please bring a Yoga mat(s). For more information, call (413) 499-9480.

If Yoga isn't for you, how about trying out some swing dancing together? You can participate at Dewey Hall in Sheffield. The doors open at 7:30 PM with a dance lesson by Jason Fenton at 8:00 PM followed by live music by the Lucky Five. Tickets for this Valentine's evening event are on a sliding fee scale from $10 to $20. You can get more details by going here

If the two of you are looking for something a little more traditional, you can enjoy a screening of 'The Princess Bride' at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on Castle Street in Great Barrington. The showtime is at 7:00 PM and you can get complete details by going here .

Finally, if you and your significant other are a fan of 'Moby Dick' you can check out a 1988 TV version of the classic starring Patrick Stewart as Captain Ahab. The free screening begins at 6:30 P.M. and will be presented by the Berkshire Athenaeum in Pittsfield. For more information, you can call (413) 499-9480

So there you have it. A mix of new and exciting events along with traditional activities being offered in the Berkshires that you and your partner can choose from this Valentine's Day. What will you choose?