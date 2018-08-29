Vehicle Rollover Near Red Lion Inn

An early morning accident in Stockbridge could result in some slow going in the vicinity of the "Red Lion Inn" intersection today.

A post on the Stockbridge Police Department Facebook page reported as of about 7 A.M. today: "Our units are currently on scene at a tractor trailer truck roll over on South St. just before the Red Lion Inn intersection. No hazardous material was involved in the accident, there is no risk to public safety. Due to the severity of the accident, Maple St (the short cut everyone uses to by-pass the Red Lion Intersection) is closed until further notice.

Motorists can expect traffic delays in the downtown area. Please be patient with officers and other emergency personnel as they work hard at cleaning up. Thank you."

The accident occurred on the east side of the street. As of 8 A.M. two-way traffic was being allowed to pass along South Street through the area.