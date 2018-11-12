Veterans Day Armed Forces Quiz

This Veterans Day is the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI. Here is a quick Armed Forces Quiz , answers are at the bottom of the page. Don't look at the answers until you get through the quiz.

The US Coast Guard is known for saving boaters and stopping drug smuggling...but did you know they had a championship sports team in one of the most competitive leagues of its time. Was it

A hockey team (the Cutters)

A basketball team

The US Department of Defense used 1,700 PlayStation 3 games to build a supercomputer because it was cheaper to do so. True or False,

Ray-Ban, the sunglasses company, got its name when the military asked Bausch & Lomb to create aviation sunglasses that would "Ban sun rays and reduce headaches experienced by pilots". True or False?

The Air Forces Nighthawk fighter uses aerodynamics discovered after watching how BLANK flies

Sparrows

Bumblebees

To prevent soldiers from snacking on the chocolate bar in their emergency ration kit..the United States created the Logan Bar a chocolate bar that tasted, "a little better than a boiled potato" True or False?

These were originally designed for the military known as General Purpose vehicles abbreviated as G-P or more commonly known as what?

Answers

1. A Hockey Team

2. True

3. True

4. Bumblebees

5. True

6. Jeeps