VIDEO: Fan Hurls Beer Can at Craig Kimbrel in Yankee Stadium Bullpen

Fans of the New York Yankees weren't very happy heading into the bottom of the 9th inning of Tuesday night's ALDS matchup as the Red Sox held a 4-1 lead.

Sox closer Craig Kimbrel was being summoned to close out the game, as expected. One Yankee fan in particular wanted to send a message before he took the mound by throwing a beer can at him. Luckily, it didn't connect with the flame throwing righty, but it came awfully close as you can see in the video below.

It was very unfortunate to see, and it wasn't the first time -- certainly won't be the last -- that we see such a thing.

Kimbrel did everything he could to keep the Yankees in the game on Tuesday night. In the end, the Red Sox held on to win the game 4-3, and the series. They will move on to face the Houston Astros in the ALCS with the series opener scheduled for Saturday night at Fenway Park.

In closing, if you are a Yankee fan, you are ashamed of this individual. However, when it comes to the team heading into 2019 and beyond, there is a lot to be hopeful about.