VIDEO: Former DA Candidate Judith Knight Officially Endorses Paul Caccaviello

Although she was unsuccessful in her quest to become the new Berkshire County District Attorney, Judith Knight is throwing her support to one of her former candidate challengers.

During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon in front of Berkshire Superior Court in Pittsfield, Knight announced that she would officially be throwing her support behind the current District Attorney, Paul Caccaviello. He acquired the position after former DA David Capeless stepped down on March 1.

Knight and Caccaviello were both defeated in September's Democratic primary by Andrea Harrington. Since there are no Republican candidates in the race, it seemed Harrington would officially become the DA following the official election on Nov. 6. Caccaviello decided to keep one of the most highly discussed and contested races in recent memory going when he announced shortly after the primary that he would be running as a write-in candidate.

