View a Classic Christmas Movie Tonight on the Big Screen

If you are looking for a family fun get together to kick off the weekend, head to the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on Castle Street in Great Barrington this evening. The Mahwaiwe will be screening Frank Capra’s 1946 holiday drama 'It’s a Wonderful Life,' starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed beginning at 7:00 PM.

In Mahaiwe tradition, this will be a FREE screening (first come, first served) for the community. Designated the most inspirational movie of all time by the American Film Institute, 'It’s a Wonderful Life' is a wonderful, feel-good movie to experience with friends and family.